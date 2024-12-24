Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath’s Big Charge: Congress Cares Only For Muslims

Published 15:56 IST, December 24th 2024

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath’s Big Charge: Congress Cares Only For Muslims

While addressing the media, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Congress only cares about Muslims.”

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath’s Big Charge: Congress Cares Only For Muslims | Image: Republic

While addressing the media, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “ Congress only cares about Muslims.” 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:04 IST, December 24th 2024

Yogi Adityanath Congress

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.