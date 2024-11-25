BSF Jawan Shoots Man Dead After Family Scuffle at Marriage Party in UP

Baghpat (UP): A BSF jawan allegedly shot dead a 40-year-old man in Sherpur Luhara village under Chhaprauli police station area in Baghpat district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh in a statement said that at around 2.00 am (on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday), 112 helpline got information that firing took place among the members of a family.

On reaching there, it was known that a marriage party had recently gone to Shamli district and there was a scuffle and exchange of blows over dancing to DJ's tunes, Singh said.

Both sides were pacified and sent home after which there was again an exchange of blows between two sides when they came back to their village (in Baghpat), he added.

It was during this moment that BSP jawan identified as Vishal Sharma, who had a pistol with him, fired at Dharmeshwar (40) who died, Singh said and added that a case has been registered against five persons in this connection.

Two persons --- Vishal Sharma and Vivek --- have been detained, Singh said, adding that the pistol used in the crime has been recovered.