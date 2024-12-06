BSF Strengthens Border Vigilance Following Power Shift in Bangladesh: DG BSF

Jodhpur: Daljeet Singh Chaudhary, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), said on Friday that the force had heightened vigilance at the India-Bangladesh border following the power shift in Bangladesh on August 5, citing the growing sense of fear in the region.

At the annual press meet, the BSF chief mentioned that multiple cases of rumor-mongering had been reported, leading some individuals to approach the border.

Chaudhary stated that the BSF maintained full deployment and vigilance at the border following Bangladesh's political crisis, which led to the resignation and forced departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the formation of an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Strong Vigilance at India-Bangladesh Border

He further said that "the BSF has maintained close coordination with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and whenever necessary, assistance has been sought from them."

"People who approached the border were sent back and ensured safety. The ground-level harmony between the BSF and BGB has been preserved. No unauthorized movement or encroachment has occurred along the border during this period," said the BSF DG.

Regarding the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), the BSF Chief said, the force is on high alert, keeping a watchful eye on their activities and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

He further said that the BSF remains fully alert along the India-Bangladesh border and maintains constant communication with counterpart agencies.

BSF is mandated to guard the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border, the longest land border that India shares with any of its neighbouring countries. The border runs through the Indian states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and West Bengal.

Situation Critical Post-Power Shift

The situation along the India-Bangladesh border has become critical following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After assuming office on August 8, Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, urged citizens to maintain peace and avoid any form of violence. Despite his appeal, the situation remains unresolved.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Yunus came to power. India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country. There have been a spate of attacks on minorities including on the Hindu community.