BSF To Step Up Surveillance at India-Bangladesh Border in Southern West Bengal: DG

New Delhi: The Border Security Force will step up surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad districts with an increased focus on the unfenced stretches, Director-General Daljit Singh Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

BSF DG Chaudhary said this after chairing a high-level meeting of the border-guarding force near Kolkata.

"It has been decided that in districts such as Nadia, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas, surveillance will be increased and unfenced stretches of the border will be under increased scrutiny," he said.

"There will be more CCTV surveillance and patrolling will be intensified, particularly along sensitive spots, and intelligence networks will be further strengthened," he added.

Chaudhary said the BSF was working in perfect coordination with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to prevent illegal border crossings.

The DG was visiting Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas to meet the 20 female BSF personnel who completed the 53-day Ganga River Rafting Expedition, covering 2,500 km from Gangotri to Gangasagar -- where the river meets the Bay of Bengal. It was organised by the BSF and the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

The all-women expedition started on November 2, to spread the message of women empowerment and keeping the Ganga clean, and concluded on December 22.