  Car Accident Death Toll Rises to 3 as Woman Trainee Pilot Succumbs to Injuries

Published 23:19 IST, December 18th 2024

The death toll in a road accident involving two trainee pilots in Pune district rose to three after their 21-year-old woman batch-mate succumbed to her injuries, police said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Car Accident Death Toll Rises to 3 as Woman Trainee Pilot Succumbs to Injuries | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Pune: The death toll in a road accident involving two trainee pilots in Pune district rose to three after their 21-year-old woman batch-mate succumbed to her injuries, police said on Wednesday.

Cheshta Bishnoi died during treatment at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday evening. Her family members have donated her organs, police said.

Trainee pilots Takshu Sharma and Aditya Kanase died, while Krishna Singh and Bishnoi were injured when their car rammed into a tree on the Baramati-Bhigwan Road in Pune district on December 9.

Police had said the victims had consumed alcohol during a party at their place in Baramati before going out in the car towards Bhigwan.

"Bishnoi died during treatment on Tuesday evening, following which her kin from Rajasthan donated her eyes, liver, heart, and kidneys," a police officer said.

The pilots were undergoing training at Redbird Flight Training Academy in Baramati. PTI SPK NSK

