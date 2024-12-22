Published 23:06 IST, December 22nd 2024
Car Bonnet Catches Fire
Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred in front of a college in Thakur village, an official said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred in front of a college in Thakur village, an official said. | Image: x
Mumbai: The bonnet of a moving car caught fire in Kandivali area of Mumbai on Sunday night, police said.
Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred in front of a college in Thakur village, an official said.
Residents of the area doused the blaze using water from their houses.
A video of the incident went viral on social media.
Details like how many persons were travelling in the car and the cause of the fire are not available.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:06 IST, December 22nd 2024