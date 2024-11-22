Search icon
  • Car Seriously Injures Two, Then Drags Scooty For Half Kilometre In Lucknow

Published 19:46 IST, November 22nd 2024

Car Seriously Injures Two, Then Drags Scooty For Half Kilometre In Lucknow

A car dragged a two wheeler, dragged the scooty and seriously injured two people in a heart-wrenching incident, which took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Car Drags Scooty For Half A Kilometre In Lucknow after seriously injuring two people | Image: X

Lucknow: A heart-wrenching incident has surfaced from Lucknow where a car hit a two wheeler, seriously injuring two people and dragged the scooty for almost half a kilometre on a flyover. The incident took place on  for Lucknow's Shahid Path.

The car was at a high speed when it hit the scooty and seriously injured two people.

After the accident, the scooty got stuck under the bonnet of the car when it was dragged for almost half a kilometre.

Passers-by tried to stop the car but the driver kept on accelerating it and dragging the scooty. A video of the incident has surfaced showing the car dragging the scooty on a busy flyover. A case has been registered in the matter.

Updated 19:46 IST, November 22nd 2024

