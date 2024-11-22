Car Seriously Injures Two, Then Drags Scooty For Half Kilometre In Lucknow

Lucknow: A heart-wrenching incident has surfaced from Lucknow where a car hit a two wheeler, seriously injuring two people and dragged the scooty for almost half a kilometre on a flyover. The incident took place on for Lucknow's Shahid Path.

The car was at a high speed when it hit the scooty and seriously injured two people.

After the accident, the scooty got stuck under the bonnet of the car when it was dragged for almost half a kilometre.