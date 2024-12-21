Tea Time After Terror: Car Flips 8 Times in Bikaner, Passengers Walk Away Unhurt | WATCH

Nagaur, Rajasthan: In what can only be described as a miraculous escape, five passengers survived unscathed after their SUV flipped at least eight times in an accident on a highway near Nagaur on Friday. The dramatic incident, which was caught on CCTV, showed the speeding vehicle losing control and tumbling violently before coming to a halt upside down in front of a car showroom.

Car Spins Out of Control

The footage revealed that the car was taking a turn on the highway when the driver appeared to lose control. Within seconds, the SUV flipped repeatedly, creating a cloud of dust and debris, before crashing into the main gate of a car showroom. The impact was so severe that the gate broke, and the vehicle was left in a completely mangled state.

Yet, to everyone’s astonishment, all five passengers walked away without a single injury.

A Twist After the Tumble

Officials reported that the driver managed to jump out of the car while it was still flipping. The other four passengers climbed out after the vehicle came to a halt in front of the showroom. What happened next left everyone amused.

Instead of panicking, the passengers calmly walked into the showroom and asked the staff, ‘Hume chai pila do’ (Please serve us tea).

"No one was hurt, not even a single scratch," said a showroom employee, recalling the incident. "As soon as they came in, they asked for tea like nothing had happened."

From Nagaur to Bikaner