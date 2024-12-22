Car Part of Vasundhara Raje's Convoy Overturns

Jaipur: Three policemen sustained minor injuries when a vehicle of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's carcade overturned in an attempt to avoid hitting a motorcycle in Rajasthan's Pali district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred while Raje was on her way to meet former minister Otaram Dewasi to express her condolence over his mother's death.

"Seven policemen were travelling in the car. Some of them have sustained minor injuries," Pali SP Chuna Ram Jat said.

Raje left for Mundara village of Pali district by road. A police car which was escorting her between Bali and Kot Baliyan overturned while trying to save a bike rider.