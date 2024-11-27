Search icon
Published 14:51 IST, November 27th 2024

Car Rams Into Two Motorcycles in UP's Barabanki, Three Killed

Three people, including a couple from Lucknow, were killed after a speeding car collided with two motorcycles in the Lonikatra area.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: pti

Barabanki: Three people, including a couple from Lucknow, were killed after a speeding car collided with two motorcycles in the Lonikatra area, police here said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near the Khairabeeru village, along the Sharda Sahayak canal. The car, which was travelling at a high speed, rammed into the motorcycles approaching from the opposite direction before overturning into a ditch, Lonikatra SHO Daumitra Sen Rawat said.

Pawan Verma (39) and his wife Seema Verma (35), who were riding one of the motorcycles, were thrown into the canal under the impact of the accident. The third victim, Suresh Kumar (48), who was on another motorcycle, fell into the ditch, Rawat added.

While Pawan Verma and Kumar were died on the spot, Seema Verma was taken to the community health centre in Trivediganj where doctors declared her dead, the SHO said.

The police have launched an investigation to trace the car's occupants, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 14:51 IST, November 27th 2024

