CCTV Video Captures Collision Of Two Buses in Kannur, 35 Injured

Kannur: About 34 passengers were injured after two state-owned Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) buses collided in a deadly crash near Kallerirammala in Kannur at 3 PM, on Monday.

Heavy rainfall and poor visibility are believed to have caused the accident which occurred on a narrow stretch of the main road.

While one passenger's condition is reported to be serious, the others sustained minor injuries. All the injured have been hospitalized, and no fatalities have been reported. The deadly crash was captured on CCTV.