Centre Launches National Mission for Natural Farming With Rs 2,481 Crore Budget

New Delhi: The central government, in a significant move towards promoting sustainable agriculture, announced the launch of a National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) on Monday, aimed at reaching one crore farmers across the country. The scheme, approved in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has a total budget of Rs 2,481 crore, with the government contributing Rs 1,584 crore and the state governments sharing Rs 897 crore. The mission, which is aimed to create an ecosystem for sustainable farming, will run until 2025-26 under the 15th Finance Commission.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav highlighted the need to improve soil health and ensure chemical-free food for better public health. He described the mission as a "path-breaking decision," reflecting the government's commitment to sustainable and organic farming practices.

Mission Designed To Support Farmers in Reducing Input Cost of Cultivation: Vaishnav

"There is a need to improve the quality of soil and maintain the health of the people with chemical-free food. The National Mission on Natural Farming is a path-breaking decision," Vaishnav said in a media briefing after the meeting. The mission, with a budget outlay of Rs 2,481 crore, will cover 1 crore farmers across the country, he added.

"NMNF aims at promoting NF practices for providing safe & nutritious food for all. The Mission is designed to support farmers in reducing the input cost of cultivation and dependency on externally purchased inputs. Natural farming will build & maintain healthy soil ecosystems, promote biodiversity and encourage diverse cropping systems to enhance resilience as suitable to the local agroecology are the benefits of natural farming. NMNF is launched as a shift to scientifically revive and strengthen agriculture practices towards sustainability, climate resilience and healthy food for farmer families and consumers," according to a statement issued by the government.

In the first two years, the mission will be implemented in 15,000 clusters across gram panchayats willing to adopt the practices. The initiative will cover one crore farmers and span over 7.5 lakh hectares of land. Preference will be given to areas with existing natural farming practices, as well as those supported by Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

A key component of the mission involves establishing 10,000 Bio-input Resource Centres (BRCs) to provide farmers with easy access to ready-to-use natural farming inputs. Additionally, around 2,000 Model Demonstration Farms will be set up at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Agricultural Universities (AUs), and farmers' fields, where farmers will receive training in NF practices and input preparation.

Mission Plans to Train 18.75 Lakh Farmers

The mission also plans to train 18.75 lakh farmers to prepare essential inputs like Jeevamrit and Beejamrit using their own livestock or by procuring them from BRCs. To aid in awareness and mobilisation, 30,000 Krishi Sakhis/Community Resource Persons (CRPs) will be deployed to assist farmers in the adoption of natural farming techniques.

The overarching goal of the National Mission on Natural Farming is to strengthen sustainable agriculture practices, improve resilience to climate risks such as floods, droughts, and waterlogging, and rejuvenate soil health and fertility. By focusing on these aspects, the mission aims to improve both the quality of life for farmers and the health of consumers across India.

Farmers will be provided with an easy simple certification system and dedicated common branding to provide access to market their natural farming produce. Real time geo-tagged & referenced monitoring of NMNF implementation shall be done through an online portal.