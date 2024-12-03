Centre Releases First Instalment of Rs 1,050 cr for Maha Kumbh: CM Yogi

Lucknow: The Centre on Tuesday released the first instalment of Rs 1,050 crore of its Rs 2,100 crore grant for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Adityanath said that under the successful guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the "double-engine" government is determined to make the world's largest cultural and spiritual gathering 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025' divine and grand.

"In this series, a special grant assistance of Rs 2,100 crore was approved by the Central government, out of which the first instalment of Rs 1,050 crore has been released today. This support from the Central government will help in realizing a clean, safe and well-organized Mahakumbh for the devotees," he said in a post on X.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this gift which is helpful in realizing the concept of divine-grand-digital Mahakumbh," he added.

Organised after a gap of every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Around 45 crore visitors are expected during the congregation this time, according to official estimates.