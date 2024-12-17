Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Centre Sanctions Rs 1,480 Crore to Uttarakhand for Disaster Management

Published 21:31 IST, December 17th 2024

Centre Sanctions Rs 1,480 Crore to Uttarakhand for Disaster Management

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,480 crore to Uttarakhand for disaster management.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Uttarakhand | Image: X

Dehradun: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,480 crore to Uttarakhand for disaster management, officials said on Tuesday.

The amount was sanctioned under the World Bank-aided Uttarakhand Disaster Preparedness and Resilience Project with the objective of strengthening disaster management in the hill state and reducing the response time.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the amount for Uttarakhand under the project, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We are a disaster-sensitive state. The amount sanctioned by the central government will greatly help in reducing the impact of disasters by aiding disaster relief and rescue operations in the state." Construction of 45 bridges, eight road safety measures, 10 disaster shelters, construction/strengthening of 19 fire stations, construction of training centres for the State Disaster Response Force as well as works related to forest fire control are to be undertaken as part of the project, Dhami said.

"On behalf of all the people of the state, heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Honourable Shri @narendramodi ji for this public welfare project approved by the Central Government!" the Chief Minister said on X. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:31 IST, December 17th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.