  • News /
  • India News /
  • Chaos Erupts as Congress, AAP Councillors Clash at Chandigarh Municipal Body Meet | WATCH

Published 14:31 IST, December 24th 2024

Chaos Erupts as Congress, AAP Councillors Clash at Chandigarh Municipal Body Meet | WATCH

A scuffle breaks out between Congress and AAP councillors during the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chaos Erupts as Congress, AAP Councillors Clash at Chandigarh Municipal Body Meet | Image: PTI

Chandigarh: A scuffle breaks out between Congress , AAP, and BJP councillors during the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting.  

Chandigarh Municipal Body Meet 

The video of the meeting has surfaced on social media, where councillors can be seen shouting slogans and yelling at each other.

However, the exact reason for the scuffle between Congress, AAP, and BJP councillors during the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting is still not clear. 

More details are awaited…
 

Updated 14:44 IST, December 24th 2024

