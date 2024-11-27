Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:12 IST, November 27th 2024

Chennai Rains: City Braces For Two Days Of Power Cut Amid Deluge

The power outage started at 9am and will continue till 2pm. TANGEDCO said that the shutdown is necessary to carry out maintenance to avoid major issues later.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chennai Rains: City Braces For Two Days Of Power Cut Amid Deluge | Image: PTI/representative

Chennai: Chennai residents are set to experience power cuts on Wednesday (November 27) and Thursday (November 28) due to maintenance work by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The five-hour power shutdown will last from 9 am to 2 pm each day, affecting several areas across the city.  

The scheduled maintenance comes as Chennai battles heavy rains triggered by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into Cyclonic Storm Fengal.  

Power Cut Areas for November 27

These areas in Chennai are without power on Wednesday:  

Sudalai Muthu Street, Thideer Nagar, TH Road Part, North Terminal Road, Cheriyan Nagar, Nammaiah Maistry Street, Ashok Nagar, Butchammal Street, Desiyan Nagar, Balakrishnan Street, Nagooran Thottam, Dhanapal Nagar, Fishing Harbour, Veeraragavan Street, Venkatesan Ali Street, Erusappa Mestry Street, AE Koil Street, Poondithangammal Street, Othavadai Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street, Varadharajan Street, Gandhi Street, Village Street, Mettu Street, Sivan Nagar, Cross Road, Jeeva Nagar, Mangammal Thottam, AE Koil Street, MPT Quarters, Pudhu Nagar, Arroon Ullasa City, Shanthi Colony, Balaji Garden, Bye Pass Road.

Power Cut Areas for November 28

These areas will experience power cuts on Thursday:  

Part of MRC Nagar, parts of Foreshore Estate, parts of Gandhi Nagar, PRO Quarters, RK Mutt, RK Nagar, Ranj Meyiammai Tower, Sathiya Dev Avenue, True Value Homes, HT Service, Raja Street, Robertson Lane, Raja Gramani Garden, KVB Garden, Appa Gramani Street, Velayutharaja Street, TP Scheme Road, Raja Muthaiah Puram, Kuttigramani Street, Kamaraja Salai, Kasthuri Avenue, Karpagaam Avenue, Vasanth Avenue, South Avenue, Shanmugapuram, Santhome High Road, Sathiya Nagar, Aringar Anna Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, South Canal Bank Road.

Cyclonic Storm Fengal to Bring Heavy Rain 

Cyclone Fengal is now about 670 kilometers away from Chennai and is moving closer to the coast. The storm is expected to bring heavy rains to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.  

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with district officials to prepare for the cyclone. He instructed them to relocate people living in vulnerable areas to safer places and assured that the government is ready to handle the situation.  

Residents are advised to stay safe and follow official updates as the storm approaches.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:27 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.