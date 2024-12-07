Chennai to Face Power Cut on Dec 7: Check Affected Areas, Timings

Power Cut Today: Residents in Chennai are expected to face scheduled power cuts on Today, December 7. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced the power supply disruption. According to TANGEDCO, the supply will be interrupted for crucial maintenance work.

Chennai Power Cut Timimg

According to TANGEDCO, power supply in various areas of the Tamil Nadu capital will be interrupted between 9 am and 2 pm. It stated that if the maintenance work gets completed before the upper limit, the supply would be restored accordingly.

Areas to Face Power Outage in Chennai Today

Errabalu Street

Kachaleeswarar Agraharam Street

Mooker Nallamuthu Street

Post Office Street

Burma Bazaar

Sathiya Nagar and Sathiya Nagar B Block

Chennai Corporation Park

Second Lane Beach

Port Trust

Army Quarters and Navy Nagar

RBI Quarters and RBI Bank

Thambu Chetty Street

Moore Street

Angappa Naicken Street