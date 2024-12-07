Published 07:41 IST, December 7th 2024
Chennai to Face Power Cut on Dec 7: Check Affected Areas, Timings
Chennai will experience a power cut on December 7 due to maintenance work. Check the list of affected areas and outage timings here.
Power Cut Today: Residents in Chennai are expected to face scheduled power cuts on Today, December 7. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced the power supply disruption. According to TANGEDCO, the supply will be interrupted for crucial maintenance work.
Chennai Power Cut Timimg
According to TANGEDCO, power supply in various areas of the Tamil Nadu capital will be interrupted between 9 am and 2 pm. It stated that if the maintenance work gets completed before the upper limit, the supply would be restored accordingly.
Areas to Face Power Outage in Chennai Today
Errabalu Street
Kachaleeswarar Agraharam Street
Mooker Nallamuthu Street
Post Office Street
Burma Bazaar
Sathiya Nagar and Sathiya Nagar B Block
Chennai Corporation Park
Second Lane Beach
Port Trust
Army Quarters and Navy Nagar
RBI Quarters and RBI Bank
Thambu Chetty Street
Moore Street
Angappa Naicken Street
Residents in these areas are advised to schedule activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during an power outage.
