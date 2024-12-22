Search icon
  • Chhattisgarh: 5 Killed, Several Injured After Goods Vehicle Overturns in Jagdalpur

Published 06:40 IST, December 22nd 2024

Chhattisgarh: 5 Killed, Several Injured After Goods Vehicle Overturns in Jagdalpur

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chhattisgarh: 5 Killed, Several Injured After Goods Vehicle Overturns in Jagdalpur | Image: X

Jagdalpur: Five persons were killed and several others injured when a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday, police said.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maheshwar Nag, a truck ferrying around 45 people met with the mishap near village Chandameta under Darbha police station limits in Jagdalpur.

After learning about the mishap, CRPF rushed to the spot and carried out rescue exercises, said the Police.

Meanwhile, Casualty Medical Officer Dilip Kashyap says, "We got the information of the accident around 4:30 PM. Around 30 injured people have been admitted so far. 4 people died on the spot while 1 was brought dead here. The information that we have - 81 people are injured."

Further investigation into the accident is underway, he added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 06:40 IST, December 22nd 2024

