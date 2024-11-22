Published 22:20 IST, November 22nd 2024
Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam Hospitalised After His Car Meets With Accident
Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam met with an accident on Friday, while he was on his way from Kawardha to the state capital Raipur.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Chhattisgarh Minister Ramvichar Netam meets with an accident | Image: X
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam met with an accident on Friday, while he was on his way from Kawardha to the state capital Raipur. According to the reports, Minister Ramvichar Netam sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The minister's PSO and other people present in the car also suffered injuries.
Minister Netam is undergoing treatment at Ramkrishna Hospital in Raipur.
Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.
Updated 22:20 IST, November 22nd 2024