  News /
  India News /
  • Constable Facing Probe in Alleged Police Recruitment Scam Found Hanging in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Published 07:40 IST, December 22nd 2024

Constable Facing Probe in Alleged Police Recruitment Scam Found Hanging in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

His body was found hanging from a tree at Ghorda village. Senior police officers, forensic team and dog squad reached the spot and began the probe.

Reported by: Asian News International
Constable Facing Probe in Alleged Recruitment Scam Found Hanging, Suicide Note Written on Hand | Image: X

Rajnandgaon: A Chhattisgarh police constable, who was facing a probe in connection with an alleged police recruitment scam, was found hanging from a tree in Rajnandgaon district on Saturday.

The constable identified as Anil Ratnakar was posted in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district and placed on duty during the procedure of ongoing police recruitment exercise.

His body was found hanging from a tree at Ghorda village. Senior police officers, forensic team and dog squad reached the spot and began the probe.

After the body was found hanging, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel raised suspicion on the death and termed it as the fallout of alleged irregularities in the recruitment drive.

In an X post, Baghel asked CM Vishnu Deo Sai to ensure CBI probe into it."The police recruitment scam of Rajnandgaon seems to be a serious matter. What constable Anil Ratnakar wrote on his hand before his death by suicide shows its seriousness. The meaning of 'employees are being framed, officers are being protected. All officers are involved' is clear @vishnudsai ji. Corruption has definitely taken place. Officials also have a role to play," said former CM in a post on X.

"Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai ji should get this scam and murder investigated by CBI," the former CM wrote in an another post.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:02 IST, December 22nd 2024

Chhattisgarh

