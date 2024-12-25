BREAKING: Fresh Violence in Manipur After Miscreants Open Fire in Imphal, Kangpokpi

Imphal: Fresh violence broke out in Manipur ’s Imphal East on Christmas Day morning, as armed miscreants launched attacks on Sinam Kom village in Imphal East from the nearby Kangpokpi district. The firing, which began around 6:30 AM, disrupted the festivities as the rest of the state prayed for peace and normalcy.

Residents of Sinam Kom and nearby areas reported heavy shelling and bomb blasts originating from the scenic Kangpokpi Hills.

According to witnesses, the attacks were carried out by individuals described as “village volunteers.”

The disturbing sounds of explosions shattered the morning calm, forcing villagers to take cover and abandon celebrations.

Security forces stationed in the region retaliated swiftly to the aggression. Local authorities confirmed that a robust response was initiated to control the situation and protect civilians.

However, tension remained high in the affected areas, with additional forces deployed to prevent further escalation.

Manipur has faced tension since May due to clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities over land and reservation issues.