Class 10 Student Commits Suicide, Shoots Self with Father's Revolver Over Less Marks
A 14-year-old student of class 10 in Bihar committed suicide and shot himself with his father's revolver because he was unhappy with his marks.
Bhagalpur: A class 10 student died by suicide after allegedly shooting himself with his father's licenced revolver at his residence in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Sunday, police said. The student has been identified as Somil Raj (14), son of Rajeev Kumar Singh, and family members claimed that he was not happy with marks obtained in half-yearly examinations, a senior officer said.
According to police, the boy took the extreme step at his residence in the Anand Vihar Colony under the jurisdiction of Kahalgaon Police Station.
Talking to reporters, Kahalgaon Police Station SHO Dev Guru said, "Immediately after getting the information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for the post-mortem examination. The revolver and the student's mobile phone were seized. Investigation is underway."
"Prime facie it appears that he died by suicide after shooting himself. Preliminary investigations revealed that before taking the extreme step, the minor sent messages to his friends stating that he was ending his life. Family members informed the police that he was not happy with the marks he secured in his half-yearly school examination...in three subjects, he secured less than 50 per cent marks. The matter is being examined," the SHO said.
Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.
AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi
Sanjeevani (Delhi)
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)
Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7
