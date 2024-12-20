Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:57 IST, December 20th 2024

CM Dhami Attacks Congress Over Scuffle In Parliament Premises

Pushkar Singh Dhami attacked the Congress over the scuffle in Parliament premises, saying it was an expression of the party's "frustration" over its rejection.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pushkar Singh Dhami Attacks Congress Over Scuffle In Parliament Premises | Image: X

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday attacked the Congress over the scuffle in Parliament premises, saying it was an expression of the party's "frustration" over its rejection by people in successive polls.

"Be it Haryana or Maharashtra, they have been completely rejected by people. Frustration caused by their electoral defeats has made them resort to such cheap politics," Dhami said.

He said the conduct of Congress leaders in the scuffle was "highly condemnable".

"People are seeing everything. It is being condemned by everyone," he told reporters here when asked to comment on the alleged scuffle involving Rahul Gandhi and BJP MPs, which left two of them injured.

Dhami was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a newly built City Sports Complex here worth more than Rs 21 crore.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 54 crore.

Dhami also said a verification drive has been launched in the state for illegally operating madrasas. "The police, the home department and the Minority Welfare Commission have been asked to investigate the madrasas. They will also check the IDs of the students admitted in them. Stern action will be taken against madrasas involved in any illegal activities as well as students with dubious antecedents," Dhami said.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said the UCC will be implemented in Uttarakhand in January.

"Bringing the UCC was our pre-poll commitment in 2022. It will be implemented in January," the chief minister said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:57 IST, December 20th 2024

Maharashtra Haryana Congress

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.