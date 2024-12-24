Cold Wave Alert: Temperatures Set to Plunge Further in North India – Here's Why

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that temperatures are likely to drop further in the Delhi-NCR region, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan over the next two days.

According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, a western disturbance is currently situated near Punjab and adjoining areas is expected to bring light rain or snowfall to isolated parts of the western Himalayan region.

Temperatures Set To Drop Further Due To Western Disturbance

"Yesterday's rain in parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, and light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches was due to a western disturbance. Today, this disturbance lies near Punjab and adjoining areas, which may result in light rain or snowfall in isolated areas of the western Himalayan region," Naresh Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The wind flow will shift to a northwesterly direction, causing temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan to drop by approximately 2°C over the next two days. This may lead to a cold wave in Rajasthan and Haryana, with temperatures potentially plummeting to 4°C.

Naresh Kumar also noted that a significant western disturbance is expected to arrive on the night of December 26. This weather system could bring hailstorms and thunderstorms to northwestern and central India, along with light to moderate snowfall in the Himalayan region on December 27 and 28.