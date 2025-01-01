College Student Allegedly Abducted by Youth in Broad Daylight on Motorcycle

Bhadohi: A 21-year-old college student, returning to Bhadohi from Prayagraj, was reportedly abducted by a man who forced her onto his motorcycle, according to the police.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ramakant Yadav explained that the woman, a resident of a village in the Unj area, is pursuing a Masters degree at Urmila Devi Degree College in Prayagraj. On December 30, she had traveled to college by private bus.

Around 6 pm, when she got off the bus on National Highway-19 to head home, a man named Rajkumar Yadav, who had been waiting nearby, approached her. He then forcibly took her onto his motorcycle and drove away, the police official added.

Eyewitnesses at the spot attempted to chase the suspect, but he sped away. When the student did not return home on time, her father was informed about the incident by some locals.

Based on a complaint filed by the student's father, a case was registered against Rajkumar Yadav late Tuesday evening under Section 87 of the BNS.

Police teams are conducting raids at possible locations to rescue the young woman and apprehend the accused, the SHO said.