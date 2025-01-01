Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • College Student Allegedly Abducted by Youth in Broad Daylight on Motorcycle

Published 17:00 IST, January 1st 2025

College Student Allegedly Abducted by Youth in Broad Daylight on Motorcycle

A 21-year-old college student returning to Bhadohi from Prayagraj was allegedly abducted by a man who forced her onto his motorcycle, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Youth allegedly abducts college student by forcibly taking her on motorcycle | Image: PTI/representative

Bhadohi: A 21-year-old college student, returning to Bhadohi from Prayagraj, was reportedly abducted by a man who forced her onto his motorcycle, according to the police.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ramakant Yadav explained that the woman, a resident of a village in the Unj area, is pursuing a Masters degree at Urmila Devi Degree College in Prayagraj. On December 30, she had traveled to college by private bus.

Around 6 pm, when she got off the bus on National Highway-19 to head home, a man named Rajkumar Yadav, who had been waiting nearby, approached her. He then forcibly took her onto his motorcycle and drove away, the police official added.

Eyewitnesses at the spot attempted to chase the suspect, but he sped away. When the student did not return home on time, her father was informed about the incident by some locals.

Based on a complaint filed by the student's father, a case was registered against Rajkumar Yadav late Tuesday evening under Section 87 of the BNS.

Police teams are conducting raids at possible locations to rescue the young woman and apprehend the accused, the SHO said.

(with agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:00 IST, January 1st 2025

Recommended

11 Maoists Surrender Before Fadnavis at Gadchiroli Police HQs | LIVE
India News
Police Refusing To Share Video: Puneet Khurana’s Sister's Big Revelation
India News
10 Dead, 30 Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Crowd in New Orleans
World News
TMKOC Fame Jheel Mehta Ties The Knot With Aditya Dube, First Video Out
Entertainment News
India, Pakistan Conduct Annual Exchange of List of Nuclear Installations
India News
Cabinet's First New Year Decision Puts Farmers First: PM Modi
India News
Hyderabad Toofans Bag Bonus Point With Shootout Win Vs Delhi SG Pipers
SportFit
Shoot For Nani Starrer HIT 3 Halted As Crew Member Dies On Set
Entertainment News
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Rose in December 2024: All You Need to Know
Automobile
Alex Carey Provides Massive Update On Mitchell Starc's Rib Injury
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.