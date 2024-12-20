Search icon
Published 23:46 IST, December 20th 2024

Congress Ignored Ambedkar's Legacy: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday accused the Congress of ignoring Dr BR Ambedkar's legacy.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MP CM Mohan Yadav | Image: ANI

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday accused the Congress of ignoring Dr B R Ambedkar's legacy.

After its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, a frustrated Congress is conspiring by making false allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said.

Speaking at a program here, Yadav claimed that when Congress was in power, it did nothing to preserve Ambedkar's legacy in his birthplace Mhow in Indore district.

BJP governments always respected the iconic leader and gave the status of place of pilgrimage to the locations associated with Ambedkar's life, from Mhow to Nagpur, Mumbai and even in the UK, the chief minister said.

Yadav's criticism of the opposition party came amid the row over Union home minister Amit Shah's remarks about Ambedkar.

"Ambedkar worked for the progress of the poor, tribals, deprived and backward classes and made an important contribution to the country by drafting the Constitution,'' he said.

A frustrated Congress was hatching new conspiracies against the BJP every day, and false allegations were being levelled against the ruling party in the name of the Constitution and sometimes in the name of Ambedkar, Yadav said.

"The public knows everything. Narendra Modi's government is a regime with `Angad's feet' (standing firmly). This government is not going to fall," the BJP leader said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can not harm the Modi government even when they come together, the chief minister said.

"Your government was not formed (at the Centre), so you are frustrated. This is not going to work. The country will not tolerate this," he said.

He also claimed that previous Congress governments did not resolve disputes between the states over the distribution of river water because of the greed for votes, and these issues went to the Supreme Court.

"If the distribution of river water will not happen within the country, where else will it happen? Will the states of the country not work together? Are these states in Pakistan?" said Yadav.

He referred to the recent agreement between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project and said that under prime minister Modi's leadership, river-linking projects are gaining momentum.

The chief minister performed `bhoomi-pujan' or inaugurated various projects worth Rs 1,249 crore in Indore during the program.

These included a Rs 511.12 crore project for sewerage treatment plant and sewer line for which the foundation stone was laid and a Rs 442 crore project for 22 new Master Plan roads

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:46 IST, December 20th 2024

