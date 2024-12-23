Congress Link in Attack on Allu Arjun's Home? Rioter's Pics With Revanth Reddy Surfaces

Hyderabad: Six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) allegedly vandalised actor Allu Arjun ‘s residence in Jubilee Hills and now, BJP ’s explosive allegations hint at a possible Congress link behind this incident. The main lead of the mega-blockbuster film Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has found himself in the midst of a major controversy after a stampede broke out in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during his film's special screening, resulting in the death of a woman and her teen son. Amid the ongoing controversy, Allu Arjun also had to spend a night in the jail.

Congress Link in Allu Arjun Home Vandalism Incident?

Amid the ongoing controversy, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged a Congress link in the attack on Allu Arjun's home in Hyderabad on Sunday. BJP has claimed that the attack has been orchestrated by goons with a Congress link. Calling this vandalism an act of ‘state-sponsored terrorism’, BJP has said that the Pushpa 2 actor was targeted because he had refused to campaign for Congress.

Rioter's Photo With Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Surfaces

Amid BJP's explosive allegations, photo of one of the rioters or vandals have surfaced on the internet, with the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy; the rioter Reddy Srinivas is reportedly the Kodangal Youth Congress President. As per reports, the attacks were reportedly organised by goons linked to the Indian National Congress.

Telangana CM's Shocking Statement on Allu Arjun Controversy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused the actor of ignoring police warnings and conducting a roadshow at RTC X Road, which led to overcrowding and chaos.In a statement in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said, "The actor refused to leave despite requests from the police. Even when leaving, he climbed onto his car roof and waved to fans, triggering more chaos."

However, he condemned the act of vandalism and said in a statement on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) in Telugu, that he condemns the attack on the celebs' homes and that he has directed the state DGO and City Police Commissioner to take strict action against the attackers. "I am directing the State DGP and City Police Commissioner to take strict action regarding law and order. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard. Senior officials should take precautions to prevent police personnel who are not involved in the Sandhya Theater incident from responding," he wrote.

Tomatoes Thrown on Allu Arjun's Home, Property Vandalised

The incident occurred around 4:45 pm when protestors gathered outside the popular actor’s home, holding placards and chanting slogans. The situation escalated when one of the protestors climbed the compound wall and began throwing tomatoes into the premises. Others reportedly manhandled the security staff and caused damage to the property, including breaking flower pots and damaging plants along the ramp. Visuals from the scene showed shattered glass, broken pots, and signs of vandalism. Residents nearby reported chaos as the protest turned aggressive. The rioters also demanded ₹1 crore compensation to Revathi's family.

Six Rioters Arrested by Cops

The Jubilee Hills Police acted swiftly, detaining six individuals identified as OU-JAC members. "The protestors started sloganeering and throwing tomatoes. When security staff objected, they manhandled them and caused damage to the property. We have detained six individuals for questioning," a police official said. All six individuals have now been granted bail.

‘Attempt at Character Assassination’: Allu Arjun Issues Statement

Responding to the allegations, Allu Arjun expressed his condolences for the tragedy but refuted claims of misconduct. "I deeply apologise for the incident but want to clarify that I had no direct involvement. This incident is devastating for me," the actor stated. He also addressed misinformation surrounding the tragedy, calling it an attempt at "character assassination." "I haven’t even watched my film in the theatre despite working on it for three years," he added.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram to urge his fans to remain calm and behave responsibly. "I appeal to my fans to express themselves responsibly and avoid any abusive language or actions. Misuse of my name will not be tolerated," he said in his post.

Pushpa 2 Special Screening, Stampede, Deaths and Arrest: All About Allu Arjun Controversy

A 35-year-old woman died on December 4 and her eight-year-old son who was hospitalised and critical, also passed away during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,'.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Days later on December 13, the Pushpa 2 actor was taken into police custody amid tight security, from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle. The city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family. After the formal arrest, Allu Arjun was taken to the state-run Gandhi Hospital for medical tests.

A Telangana Court sent him to a 14-day remand following which he was granted bail by the Telangana High Court who questioned the police's intent and ‘fairness’, and also referred to the Supreme Court judgement that had granted bail to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , citing personal liberty. Reading from Arnab's judgment, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy appearing for the actor said, "Deprivation of liberty for even one day is one too many".