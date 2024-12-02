Search icon
Published 14:54 IST, December 2nd 2024

Constable Suspended for Misbehaving With Woman in Bengaluru

A police constable was suspended for allegedly misbehaving and harassing a woman techie on the pretext of passport verification

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Constable suspended for misbehaving with woman in Bengaluru | Image: Freepik

Bengaluru: A police constable was suspended for allegedly misbehaving and harassing a woman techie on the pretext of passport verification, police said on Monday.

The constable posted at Byatarayanapura police station here was suspended by Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish after the woman complained to him, they said.

According to police, the woman alleged that the accused constable Kiran came to her house on the pretext of passport verification and misbehaved and harassed her.

Following an inquiry, the constable was suspended from service on Saturday, the senior police officer said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:54 IST, December 2nd 2024

