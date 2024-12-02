Constable Suspended for Misbehaving With Woman in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A police constable was suspended for allegedly misbehaving and harassing a woman techie on the pretext of passport verification, police said on Monday.

The constable posted at Byatarayanapura police station here was suspended by Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish after the woman complained to him, they said.

According to police, the woman alleged that the accused constable Kiran came to her house on the pretext of passport verification and misbehaved and harassed her.