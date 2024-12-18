Countdown to Gaganyaan: ISRO's Human Rated LVM3 Takes Shape

New Delhi: ISRO on Wednesday announced the beginning of the assembly process for the Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (HLVM3) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. This marks a major milestone in India's Gaganyaan mission, aiming to achieve its first human spaceflight.

The Bengaluru-based space agency celebrated the announcement as a "major step towards India’s maiden human spaceflight and future space ambitions." Coincidentally, the development comes on the 10th anniversary of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3-X/CARE) mission, held on December 18, 2014.

Human-Rating Enhancements Completed

According to ISRO, the human-rating of LVM3 has been successfully completed, ensuring all systems meet rigorous safety requirements. “Ground tests and flight tests in off-nominal conditions have ensured the performance of these systems in line with human safety requirements,” the agency said.

The newly integrated Crew Escape System (CES), designed to protect the crew during all phases of the ascent, adds an additional layer of reliability to the mission.

Specifications of the HLVM3

The HLVM3 is a three-stage launch vehicle standing 53 meters tall, weighing 640 tonnes, and capable of carrying payloads of up to 10 tonnes to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

"The Crew Module designed with enhanced safety margins and multiple redundancies, will fly aboard the Human-rated LVM3, ensuring the safety of the Gaganyatris," ISRO stated.

Key Milestones in Assembly

The official launch campaign began at 8:45 AM on December 18, 2024, with the stacking of the nozzle end segment with the full-flex seal nozzle of the S200 motor. The S200 motor preparation, including the assembly of segments, control systems, and avionics, is underway.

L110 and C32 stages for the HLVM3 are ready at the launch complex, and the crew escape system elements have been received at SDSC for integration.

Future Ambitions: Beyond Gaganyaan

The Gaganyaan programme will contribute valuable experience towards constructing and operationalising the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). ISRO envisions this as a stepping stone to propel India’s long-term space exploration goals.

"Further, the experience from the Gaganyaan programme will play a vital role in the construction and operationalisation of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS),” ISRO added.