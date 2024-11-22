Countdown to Jharkhand Election Result 2024: NDA or INDI? Who Will Win

Jharkhand Election Result 2024: The stage is set for Saturday's crucial "battle of ballots" as political parties await the outcome that will determine whether the BJP -led NDA or the JMM-led INDI alliance will form Jharkhand 's next government. Postal ballot counting begins at 8 am, with trends and results expected by 9 am. This election saw a record voter turnout of 67.74%, the highest since Jharkhand's formation on November 15, 2000, signalling heightened public engagement in this pivotal contest.

"Preparations are on for the counting day on November 23. Elaborate counting arrangements have been made at all the counting centres and observers have been appointed for each Assembly constituency separately. Each table will be headed by an ARO to ensure fair counting of postal ballots," an Election Commission official said on Friday.

"The entire process will take place in a transparent manner under the full glare of the media and candidates or their agents, who are encouraged to keep a close watch on the process," the official said, adding that strong rooms have been fortified with adequate security and video surveillance to ensure complete transparency in the counting process.

"Counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, and trends will start coming from 9-9:15 am," the official added.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The elections were held in two phases – November 13 and 20. The first phase covered 43 constituencies out of the total 81 seats, while the second phase saw voting in 38 seats.

The state witnessed a fierce electoral battle between the ruling JMM-led INDI bloc and the BJP-led NDA, with the former seeking to retain power and the latter attempting to wrest it from the ruling dispensation.

While some exit polls predict that the BJP-led NDA is likely to oust the ruling JMM-led coalition, others forecast the return of the INDI alliance in Jharkhand. All eyes will be on key seats that will decide the electoral fates of prominent politicians.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren contested from Barhait, his wife Kalpana from Gandey, while the Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) contested from Chandankiyari.

1,211 Candidates in Fray

A total of 1,211 candidates were in the fray, including Babulal Marandi from the BJP in Dhanwar and Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato from the JMM in Nala.

Other prominent leaders included Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress from Mahagama, Sita Soren (sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren) from Jamtara, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli, and former chief minister Champai Soren from Seraikela.

The NDA has attacked the JMM-led coalition over corruption and infiltration, criticising ruling party leaders, including the chief minister, who is out on bail.

The ruling dispensation, on the other hand, wooed voters with promises of welfare schemes and accusations against the BJP-led Centre for "unleashing" the ED and CBI against rival parties.

Hemant Soren has also hit out at the saffron camp, alleging that the opposition party spent over Rs 500 crore on "malicious campaigns" against him.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Union Home Minister Amit Shah , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , BJP president JP Nadda, and chief ministers of several states, addressed extensive rallies, attacking the JMM-led coalition over corruption and infiltration, and targeting Soren, who spent five months in jail in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

They also made the removal of Champai Soren as chief minister, shortly after Hemant Soren was released on bail in June, a major poll plank.

They framed it as an issue of how a tribal leader was insulted by the JMM-led coalition.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was elected as the JMM's legislature party leader. Champai Soren subsequently submitted his resignation to the governor, paving the way for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as chief minister for a third time.

BJP used slogans like "ek rahenge toh safe range" (if we remain united, we will be safe), with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocking that it translated into the "unity" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and billionaires like Ambani.

INDI bloc leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, and his wife and legislator Kalpana Soren, also campaigned extensively, promising welfare schemes and accusing the BJP-led Centre of "unleashing" the ED and CBI against rival parties.

There are 28 reserved seats for ST candidates and nine for SC contestants.

What Happened in 2019?

In the 2019 polls, JMM won 19 of the ST reserved seats, Congress secured 6, BJP won 2, and JVM(P) bagged 1. Of the SC seats, JMM won 2, BJP 6, and RJD secured 1.

This time, the NDA has fielded candidates in 68 seats, while allies AJSU Party has 10, JD(U) has 2, and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) has 1. Of the INDI bloc, JMM has fielded candidates in 43 seats, Congress in 30, RJD in 6, and CPI(ML) in 4, with some friendly contests on certain seats.