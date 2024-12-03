Couple Disturbed by Marital Dispute Kills Minor Sons, Commits Suicide

Kota: A couple allegedly killed their two minor sons before hanging themselves in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Jaitkhedi village, under the Gangdhar police station area, they said.

Nagu Singh (30), Santoshbai (23) and their son Yuvraj Singh (5) were found hanging at their home, while their one-year-old son, whose name is not ascertained, was found lying dead on the bed, police said.

The older son was hanged to death, the younger son was strangled, said Jhalwar SP Richa Tomar.

Family dispute is prima facie believed to be the cause of the incident, Tomar said.

The incident came to light when the children’s aunt visited their home on Tuesday morning and found all four family members dead. She immediately informed other relatives and neighbours, who rushed them to a hospital in Chaumahla, where doctors declared them brought dead, the SP added.

Nagu Singh was a farmer, while his father, a truck driver, was away from home at the time of the tragedy, she said.

The procedure for the autopsy of the four bodies is underway. Based on the family’s statement, a case will be registered accordingly after the bodies are handed over for last rites, polcie said.