Crackdown on Narcotics: Delhi Police Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 2.23 Crores, Two held

The Delhi Police has arrested four drug peddlers in two separate operations, seizing 390 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.23 crore from them.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested four drug peddlers in two separate operations, seizing 390 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.23 crore from them, an official said on Saturday.
In the first operation, police arrested Sahidul Khan, alias Babu Khan, from Bhalaswa Dairy with 294 grams of heroin on Friday. He has a history of multiple criminal cases.
Khan's arrest comes after an earlier case where a couple, Sunny and Sarika, were caught with 280 grams of heroin in Mangolpuri. Investigations revealed that Khan was their supplier.
In the second operation, police apprehended Anju, alias Gauri Bhabhi, in Jahangirpuri with 96 grams of heroin on Friday.
The police found her link to a previous case in which 402 grams of heroin were seized from Sheikh Shahnawaz, alias Sohail. He has 13 prior cases, including theft and Arms Act violations registered against him.
