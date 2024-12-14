Criminal Linked to Cases in UP, Delhi Killed in Police Encounter in Meerut

Meerut: A criminal wanted in connection with several cases in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi was killed in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district during the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Anil alias Sonu Matka (39) a known associate of the Hashim Baba gang in Delhi -- had been wanted in multiple cases, including the killings of a man and his nephew in the national capital's Farsh Bazar area on Diwali (October 31).

"The encounter took place in the jurisdiction of TP Nagar police station. The joint operation was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police's Special Cell," said Additional Director General of Police (STF) Amitabh Yash.

The officer added that the Baghpat native was a known associate of the Hashim Baba gang and had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. He was involved in numerous robbery and murder cases in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

"During the encounter, Matka suffered critical injuries and subsequently succumbed to them while undergoing treatment," Yash said.

The police are investigating the matter.

According to Delhi Police officers, two sophisticated pistols and 10 live rounds were seized from Matka.

One officer said, "Matka was travelling on a motorcycle. When he was signalled to stop, he opened fire at the police party. He suffered gunshot wounds in the retaliatory firing." Matka was identified as the shooter in the October 31 killings of Akash Sharma and his nephew Rishabh in Delhi.

The two were bursting firecrackers in front of their home in Farsh Bazar when they were shot dead by two assailants. One of the assailants was arrested and he revealed that Matka was the shooter.

Matka had been absconding since then, the officer said.

He was also wanted in a robbery case in Delhi's Lahori Gate and the Delhi Police had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on his arrest.