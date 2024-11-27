Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Schools Closed Today, 9 TN Districts on Alert Amid Rain Warning

Chennai: The authorities in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli have declared a school holiday amid Cyclone Fengal. Furthermore, as many as nine districts are on alert amid heavy rain showers. Because of the heavy rainfall forecast, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges on Wednesday in Thiruvallur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, Karaikal, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur and Cuddalore districts.

This comes as Chennai and the nearby areas were lashed by heavy rain on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning predicting heavy rain across Tamil Nadu till November 27. Furthermore, giving further updates, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

Holiday Declared for Schools in These Districts

Chennai

Chengalpattu

Puducherry

Karaikal

Cuddalore

Mayiladuthurai

Nagapattinam

Thiruvarur

Thanjavur

Thiruvallur

Villupuram

Red Alert in Tamil Nadu

The IMD this week issued a red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in three central districts, while a yellow alert for Chennai from November 27 to 29. Additionally, a yellow and orange alert has been issued for the capital's neighbouring districts including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet.

On Wednesday, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lighting are expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.