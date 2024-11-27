Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fengal Inches Closer; Schools Shut, Rescue Teams Depl

Published 07:08 IST, November 27th 2024
Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for three more days in the state.
Chennai: At least 7 NDRF teams of the 4th Battalion are deplyed across Tamil Nadu after weather warnings were issued by the India Meteorological Department(IMD), as a cyclonic storm is likely to hit the southern part of the country.
The IMD said the depression over Bay of Bengal has transformed into a deep depression and is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm.
Following are the latest updates on the Cyclonic Storm that is Likely to Hit Tamil Nadu:
- Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting here at the Secretariat to review the precautionary measures and directed deployment of NDRF and State teams in areas likely to receive heavy rainfall.
- In total, 17 teams have been deployed and it includes Chennai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore and Thanjavur districts.
- Chennai and nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore and Cauvery delta areas, including Nagapattinam were among the places that received rainfall, which was mild to moderate in many areas and heavy in some places.
- Due to the rains, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed here in many areas including the arterial OMR Road and traffic flow was affected in several areas as roads came under sheets of water. Also, in Chennai, there was delay in the landing of seven flights.
