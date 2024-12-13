Dallewal's Fast-Unto-Death: Tikait Meets Farmer Leader At Khanauri Border

Chandigarh: Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders Rakesh Tikait on Friday met Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the eighteenth day, at Khanauri border and called for unity of farmers' groups for a "joint fight".

Tikait was accompanied by SKM leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal.

Replying to questions, Tikait, who is also Bharatiya Kisan Union's spokesperson, said, "Dallewal ji is our big leader and we are worried about his health, farmers of the entire country are worried".

"We are worried about his health...the government should take cognizance..It does not seem that Dallewal will take back his fast-unto-death till the time the government does not hold talks and meets their demands," he said.

When asked should all outfits, which formed the SKM during the agitation against now repealed farm laws, not join hands to fight the battle for farmers' rights effectively, Tikait said, "we have formed a committee which will communicate with the groups".

A strategy will be devised on the future course of action, he said.

Tikait said the Centre will have to be shown the might of farmers and for this Delhi will not have to be surrounded at the borders like in the previous agitation against now repealed farm laws, but by surrounding the national capital from the KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway).

He was asked that the government will agree to farmers' demands only when all farmers' outfits join hands.

In reply, Tikait said, "The agitation (against now repealed farm laws) ran for 13 months at Delhi's borders... the government once again needs 4 lakh tractors. The agitation this time will be on KMP, we will have to make KMP the borders." "When Delhi will be surrounded, it will be from KMP. When and how that will happen, we will see..," he said.

Replying to a question, he alleged that the Centre has a policy that farmers' outfits should get divided to suit their agenda.

To another question, he said farmers outfits should come together and form a strategy about the next move.

The fight is with the government, he said.

"Rehmo karam say raja nahi manta, raja ko toh takat dikhane padti hai (the ruler has to be shown the might..)," he said.

Tikait hailed the Sikhs as a brave community and said the Sikh community is not scared of making sacrifices and in the past too they have made numerous sacrifices for the nation.

Meanwhile, Lakhowal said Dallewal's health is worrisome.

"The government should take immediate steps and hold talks. We know he will not leave the morcha till demands are met," he said.

When asked why farmers' outfits don't all come on one platform, Lakhowal said, "we have formed a committee, we will talk to other leaders before arriving at any decision".

"We have said without coming together (of farmers' outfits), this battle cannot be fought and won. It is not only about one state, but all states will have to be taken together," he said.

Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A group of farmers made two attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6 and December 8.