Debt-Ridden Despair: Couple Found Hanging in Ghaziabad Home

Ghaziabad: A debt-ridden businessman and his wife were found hanging from ceiling fans in separate rooms of their house at Shalimar Garden II in the Trans-Hindon area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when Pankaj Kumar Gupta's father tried calling him, but got no response, they said.

Pankaj Gupta (51) and his wife Reena (48) were later found hanging by Gupta's younger brother Rajkumar living in the same colony, who went to check on the couple after receiving a call from his father.

"Upon receiving information, we reached the spot and called a forensic team to collect fingerprints and other evidence from the house," Shalimar Garden police station SHO Narendra Kumar said.

The latch of the front gate was found open, raising suspicion, the SHO said, adding that police are probing the case from multiple angles.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gupta was under significant debt due to losses in his business, Kumar said.

"He was currently operating a club in Delhi. Before this, he had ventured into a multi-level marketing business but suffered financial setbacks," the SHO added.