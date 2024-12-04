Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Dehradun Property Dealer Killed by Assassin He Hired to Eliminate Business Partner

Published 16:29 IST, December 4th 2024

Dehradun Property Dealer Killed by Assassin He Hired to Eliminate Business Partner

A Dehradun-based property dealer was killed by a man he had hired to eliminate his business partner, Four people have been arrested.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dehradun property dealer killed by man he hired to eliminate business partner, four arrested | Image: Pixabay/Representative

Dehradun: A property dealer from Dehradun was killed by a man he had hired to eliminate his business partner, police said. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Manjesh Kumar (42) hired Arjun Kumar (30) to kill his business partner Sanjay Singh alias Fauji, however, the hitman later disclosed the plot to him, Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said.

Sanjay Singh then offered the hitman Rs 10 crore to kill Kumar instead, the SSP added.

Lured by the money, the contract killer, Arjun Kumar (30) , invited Manjesh Kumar to a party on November 29 at his friend Sachin's rented house in Patel Nagar.

After offering him drinks, Arjun and Sachin strangled Manjesh Kumar to death and fled after giving the victim's gold chain, ring, and car keys to another one of their accomplice, Afzal Malik , the SSP said.

Manjesh Kumar's body was recovered the following morning from Sachin’s house, the police said.

The police arrested Arjun Kumar from Sonipat while SAchin was arrested from Asharodi checkpost in Dehradun while trying to flee, the SSP said.

Sanjay Singh and Malik, were arrested on Tuesday and the victim's belongings were recovered from him, the SSP added.

During their interrogation, it was revealed that Manjesh Kumar and Sanjay Singh had been business partners for a long time. However, they were involved in a dispute over a piece of land that Singh had acquired for plots on the Sahastradhara-Jhajhra highway, and Kumar was demanding a 50 percent share in it.

(with agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:29 IST, December 4th 2024

Recommended

Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.