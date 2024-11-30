Search icon
  • Delhi AAP MLA Naresh Yadav Gets 2-Year Sentence In 2016 Desecration Case

Published 23:58 IST, November 30th 2024

Delhi AAP MLA Naresh Yadav Gets 2-Year Sentence In 2016 Desecration Case

A court in Punjab's Malerkotla district awarded a two-year sentence to AAP MLA from Delhi's Mehrauli Naresh Yadav in a 2016 case of desecration of the Quran.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AAP MLA Naresh Yadav gets 2-year sentence | Image: X

Chandigarh: A court in Punjab's Malerkotla district on Saturday awarded a two-year sentence to AAP MLA from Delhi's Mehrauli Naresh Yadav in a 2016 case of desecration of the Quran.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Parminder Singh Grewal convicted Yadav in the case on Friday and pronounced the verdict on Saturday.

A fine of Rs 11,000 was also imposed on Yadav who appeared before the court when the sentence was pronounced.

The court upheld the two-year sentence of two others – Vijay Kumar and Gaurav Kumar -- and the acquittal of another accused Nand Kishore by a lower court.

Yadav has been convicted under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Yadav was acquitted in the sacrilege case in March 2021 by a lower court. However, complainant Mohammad Ashraf filed an appeal against his acquittal.

On June 24, 2016, torn pages of the Quran were found scattered on a road in Malerkotla. This led to violence and the burning of vehicles by an angry mob. Four persons, including the AAP MLA, were arrested in the case.

Initially, the police had booked Vijay, Gaurav and Kishore. Later, AAP MLA Yadav was arrested in the case.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:58 IST, November 30th 2024

