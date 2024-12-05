Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Announces Retirement From Electoral Politics Due to Age

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker and Shahdra MLA Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday announced his retirement from electoral politics in a letter written to Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Goel (76) cited his age as the reason for withdrawing from the electoral fray, however, he assured Kejriwal to continue serving the party.

The two-time MLA's retirement, ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, comes as a major blow for AAP.

In a letter written to Kejriwal, Goel said, "I humbly want to inform you that for the last 10 years. I have efficiently performed my duties as MLA and Speaker of Shahdara Vidhan Sabha. You have always given me a lot of respect for which I will always be grateful to you. The party and all the MLAs have also given me a lot of respect, for which I express my gratitude to everyone."

"Due to my age, I want to distance myself from electoral politics. I assure you that I will stay in Aam Aadmi Party and will continue to serve with all my heart and soul. I will try to fulfil whatever responsibility you entrust to me," he added.

Ram Niwas Goel is one-of the senior-most leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and currently serving as the Delhi Assembly Speaker.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said Goel's retirement from Politics was an emotional moment for the party.

"Ram Niwas Goyal's decision to leave electoral politics is an emotional moment for all of us. His guidance has shown us the right direction inside and outside the House for years. Due to his increasing age and health, he had recently expressed his desire to leave electoral politics just a few days ago. We respect his decision. Goyal sahab was, is and will always be the guardian of our family. The party will always need his experience and services in the future too," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.

AAP is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections after several turmoils, with Kejriwal being arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

AAP Chief was also arrested by the CBI on June 26, 2024, while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.

After his release, from the jail, Kejriwal announced his resignation and made Atishi, Education Minister in his cabinet, the next CM for Delhi, until the next elections.