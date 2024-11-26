Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi CM Atishi Accuses BJP-led Centre of Manipulating Electoral Rolls Ahead of Assembly Polls

Published 17:52 IST, November 26th 2024

Delhi CM Atishi Accuses BJP-led Centre of Manipulating Electoral Rolls Ahead of Assembly Polls

With Delhi elections slated for February 2025, AAP is vying for a third consecutive term following its resounding 2020 victory, where it won 62 of 70 seat

Reported by: Digital Desk
CM Atishi accuses BJP-led Centre of manipulating electoral rolls ahead of 2025 Delhi Assembly polls | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the central government of attempting to influence the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by directing the removal of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters from the electoral rolls. She alleged that the BJP was resorting to such tactics out of fear of defeat.  

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi claimed, "The central government is trying to win the Delhi elections by unfair means. They are orchestrating the removal of voters from the electoral roll, particularly those aligned with AAP." There was no immediate response from the BJP.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has accused the Delhi Lieutenant Governor of initiating a conspiracy to manipulate voter rolls ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. 

Citing an October 28 order, she alleged that the transfer of 29 Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) marked the first step in the plan. Atishi further claimed that a District Magistrate overseeing seven assembly constituencies had directed officials to remove 20,000 voters from the electoral rolls.

Addressing booth-level officers, Atishi urged them to resist any coercion and document instances of undue pressure. “If anyone forces you to cut voters’ names, record it and send it to me. I will ensure action is taken. The Constitution of India is in your hands today,” she said.

Appealing to booth-level officers to resist such actions, she urged them to document any undue pressure or coercion. "If someone tries to force you into cutting voters’ names, record it and send it to me. I will ensure action is taken. The Constitution of India is in your hands today," she said.

With Delhi elections slated for February 2025, AAP is vying for a third consecutive term following its resounding 2020 victory, where it won 62 of 70 seats.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:52 IST, November 26th 2024

BJP

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.