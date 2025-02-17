Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Earthquake: How Likely is a Major Earthquake After Lower Grade One?

Updated 06:45 IST, February 17th 2025

Delhi Earthquake: How Likely is a Major Earthquake After Lower Grade One?

Delhi-NCR falls under Zone IV on the seismic zoning map of India, indicating a high risk of strong tremors.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Delhi Earthquake | Image: representative

New Delhi: Delhi and its nearby regions were jolted by a 4.0 magnitude earthquake early Monday morning, February 17, 2025. The tremors were felt across the National Capital Region (NCR), including New Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. The earthquake was said to be relatively mild, it has raised concerns about the possibility of a more significant seismic event in the future.

Delhi Earthquake …   

Why Delhi is Prone to Earthquakes 
Delhi-NCR falls under Zone IV on the seismic zoning map of India, indicating a high risk of strong tremors. This region is part of the collision zone between the Indian and Nepalese tectonic plates, which has led to the formation of the Himalayas. The continuous movement of these plates makes the area highly susceptible to frequent seismic activity.

Likelihood of a Major Earthquake 
While lower-grade earthquakes (magnitude below 5) are relatively common in the region, the likelihood of a major earthquake (magnitude 6 or above) occurring soon after a lower-grade one is relatively low. However, it is essential to remain vigilant and prepared. Historical data shows that higher magnitude earthquakes are less frequent but not impossible.

Preparedness and Safety Measures

  • Given the high seismic risk, it is crucial for residents and authorities to take proactive measures to ensure safety. This includes:
  • Structural assessments of buildings to ensure they can withstand seismic activity.
  • Public awareness campaigns to educate people on what to do during an earthquake.
  • Emergency response plans to be in place and regularly updated.

Delhi has had many damaging earthquakes in the past and is placed in a high seismic zone (zone IV). Delhi is prone not only to damaging earthquakes in or near Delhi, but due to its peculiar geological setting it could also sustain strong shaking due to a large earthquake in the Himalaya region.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 06:40 IST, February 17th 2025

Earthquake

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: