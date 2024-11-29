Search icon
  • Delhi Explosion: FIR Registered After Low-Intensity Blast in Prashant Vihar

Published 12:44 IST, November 29th 2024

Delhi Explosion: FIR Registered After Low-Intensity Blast in Prashant Vihar

An FIR under various sections against unknown persons has been registered after a low-intensity blast was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Blast in Prashant Vihar | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR regarding the explosion near a cinema hall in Rohini on Thursday, officials said.

The low-intensity blast that occurred nearly 40 days after an explosion took place at a CRPF school in the same area left one person injured and triggered panic among residents.

A case under sections 326(g) (mischief with severe consequences to public safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and section 3 of the Explosive Substance Act was registered at the Prashant Vihar police station, an officer said.

The case was registered against unknown people and efforts are underway to arrest the accused who dumped or planted the explosive material at the site, the officer said.

Over a dozen teams of the Special Cell, the Crime Branch, and the local police have scanned the footage from the CCTV cameras of the area but nothing suspicious has been found yet, he said.

The local residents, sweepers, and security guards were also questioned, he added.

The investigations are also probing the possibility of an accidental explosion that might have occurred due to the unextinguished 'beedi' butt thrown by the driver of a three-wheeler parked nearby.

Chetan Kushwaha, the driver, sustained minor injuries in the explosion.

Meanwhile, the area remains cordoned off with round-the-clock police deployment.

Police on Thursday said white powder was recovered from the blast site.

The explosion took place in front of a sweet shop near a park -- about 500 metres away from a CRPF school where a strong blast ripped through its wall on October 20.

Police suspect that both the explosions are linked as white powder was found at the two spots, a senior officer said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:44 IST, November 29th 2024

