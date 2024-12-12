Delhi Horror: 32-Year-Old Shot in Trilokpuri; 2 Arrested

New Delhi: In an incident late last night, a 32-year-old man, identified as Ravi Yadav, was shot multiple times in Delhi's Trilokpuri area. The firing occurred near 13 Block Trilok Puri Park around 12:28 AM, sending shockwaves through the locality. Police were alerted after a PCR call was received, reporting that some individuals had shot Ravi Yadav, leaving him severely injured.

According to police reports, Ravi, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was initially rushed to LBS hospital by his relatives. However, in an attempt to seek better treatment, he was later taken to MAX Hospital in Patparganj, bypassing medical advice. The injured man reportedly identified one of the shooters as Golu, a local resident, and claimed that Golu and two associates were responsible for the attack.

Ravi's family has a known long-standing enmity with Golu's family, which has been a source of ongoing tension in the community. Ravi's uncle, Virender Yadav, is a practicing advocate in the KKD Court, and this conflict seems to have escalated in recent days.

The family of the victim believes that the shooting is linked to the rivalry between Ravi's family and Golu's, exacerbated by a series of recent incidents. Ravi was previously involved in an attempt to murder case in which he, along with others, allegedly assaulted Golu with a knife and a stick.

In addition, Ravi's uncle Virender Yadav is said to have filed several complaints and RTIs against Golu's family, including a recent one that allegedly led to the dismissal of Golu's brother from his job. A further heated confrontation between the two families' lawyers in the KKD Court just days before the shooting seems to have added fuel to the fire.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi's uncle Babbal confirmed the attack, stating, "Some boys fired bullets at Ravi last night at midnight. Ravi has been hit by bullets in his chest, and his condition is currently critical. We suspect that this could be related to some old enmity between Ravi and these boys.

Ravi had also been trying to stop some criminal activities in the area, including the selling of illegal liquor and drugs." Surendra, a neighbor, described the scene: "Around midnight, we heard a loud sound, like a firecracker. When we rushed out, we saw Ravi had been shot, and some people were carrying him to the hospital.

The entire area was in shock after the firing." Delhi Police have registered a case under Section 109/3(5) BNS, and investigations are ongoing. Two of the three suspects named in the case have been apprehended and are currently being interrogated by authorities. The case is still under investigation, and authorities are exploring all possible angles, including whether the shooting was linked to Ravi's attempts to combat local criminal activities.