Published 12:17 IST, December 4th 2024

Delhi Horror: Three of a Family Stabbed to Death in Neb Sarai

A middle-aged couple and their daughter were allegedly stabbed to death inside their house in Delhi's Neb Sarai.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi: Three of a family stabbed to death in Neb Sarai | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A middle-aged couple and their daughter were allegedly stabbed to death inside their house in Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Wednesday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46) and their daughter Kavita (23), they added.

According to the police, the bodies were discovered by the couple's son, Arjun, around 5:30 am when he returned from his morning walk. He alerted the neighbours, who then called the police, an official said.

"Crime team and forensic teams have been called. Prima facie, there was no ransacking or stealing of any article from the house," the officer said.

Speaking about the incident, Satish Kumar, Arjun's maternal uncle, stated, "Rajesh was my brother-in-law. I received a call from my nephew (Arjun) about the incident. Rajesh had retired from the army and was currently working as a security officer. His daughter was a college student." Kumar suggested that a financial dispute might be the possible motive for the attack.

AAP legislator from Deoli, Prakash Jarwal, visited the victim's house and spoke with Rajesh’s son. “This is a very unfortunate incident. His son asked me, ‘Who will I live for now?’” Jarwal said.

"Someone entered the house and stabbed the victims in their necks," Jarwal said, adding that people getting killed had become a daily occurrence in Delhi.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 12:20 IST, December 4th 2024

