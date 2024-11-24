Delhi LG Approves Appointment of 232 GDMOs to Strengthen City Hospitals

New Delhi: V K Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has approved the appointment of 232 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) across various city government hospitals, a Raj Niwas official said on Sunday.

These doctors, appointed as Group 'A' officers through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), will address longstanding vacancies in the healthcare system, a statement from Raj Niwas said.

The LG has approved the appointment of 232 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs), who will be deployed to hospitals such as Lok Nayak, Raja Harish Chandra, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, as well as in offices of the Chief District Medical Officers.