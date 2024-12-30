Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi LG Saxena Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal For Calling Atishi 'Temporary CM', Writes Letter To CM

Published 19:07 IST, December 30th 2024

Delhi LG Saxena Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal For Calling Atishi 'Temporary CM', Writes Letter To CM

LG VK Saxena expressed objection to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal calling Atishi a temporary Chief Minister

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi LG Saxena Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal For Calling Atishi 'Temporary CM', Writes Letter To CM | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In a letter to Delhi CM Atishi, LG VK Saxena expressed objection to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal calling Atishi a temporary Chief Minister

"...I found this very objectionable and I was hurt by it. It was not only an insult to you, but also to your appointee, the President of India and to me as her representative… As a Lieutenant Governor, I am concerned about this level of public discourse and at the same time, I am hurt by the conversation of presenting the full-time Chief Minister of my government as a temporary Chief Minister..." reads the letter.

Image
Image

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:12 IST, December 30th 2024

Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.