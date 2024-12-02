Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Man Torches Neighbour’s Car Over Parking Row, Arrested in UP After 600 km Chase

Published 20:17 IST, December 2nd 2024

Delhi Man Torches Neighbour’s Car Over Parking Row, Arrested in UP After 600 km Chase

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place around 10 pm when Rahul vandalized the car belonging to his neighbour, Ranjeet Chauhan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Man Sets Neighbors Car on Fire | Image: x

New Delhi: A parking dispute in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar escalated dramatically when a man set his neighbour's car on fire late Saturday night, November 30. The accused, Rahul Bhasin, was arrested 600 km away in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, after a police investigation.

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place around 10 pm when Rahul, accompanied by two friends, vandalized the car belonging to his neighbour, Ranjeet Chauhan. The footage showed the trio smashing the car's windshield in the middle of the road. One of them then doused the bonnet with an inflammable liquid before another set it ablaze. They fled the scene in their vehicle moments later.

According to police, the altercation was rooted in an ongoing feud between the two neighbours over parking. This was not the first time Rahul had targeted Chauhan's car; he had previously damaged the side mirrors during a similar argument. An FIR had been filed against him for that incident as well.

Following the latest act of arson, a police team used technology-driven surveillance to track the suspects to Uttar Pradesh. Rahul and six other individuals connected to the crime were nabbed in Amethi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the victim explained that the conflict started when residents raised concerns about people drinking in a nearby park. While the police swiftly dealt with the situation, tensions flared when a man named Sunny began inciting others. Rahul Bhasin further fueled the conflict by continuing to use abusive language and provoke fights, Chauhan said.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:49 IST, December 3rd 2024

