Delhi Man Torches Neighbour’s Car Over Parking Row, Arrested in UP After 600 km Chase

New Delhi: A parking dispute in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar escalated dramatically when a man set his neighbour's car on fire late Saturday night, November 30. The accused, Rahul Bhasin, was arrested 600 km away in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, after a police investigation.

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place around 10 pm when Rahul, accompanied by two friends, vandalized the car belonging to his neighbour, Ranjeet Chauhan. The footage showed the trio smashing the car's windshield in the middle of the road. One of them then doused the bonnet with an inflammable liquid before another set it ablaze. They fled the scene in their vehicle moments later.

According to police, the altercation was rooted in an ongoing feud between the two neighbours over parking. This was not the first time Rahul had targeted Chauhan's car; he had previously damaged the side mirrors during a similar argument. An FIR had been filed against him for that incident as well.

Following the latest act of arson, a police team used technology-driven surveillance to track the suspects to Uttar Pradesh. Rahul and six other individuals connected to the crime were nabbed in Amethi.