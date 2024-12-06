Search icon
Published 11:42 IST, December 6th 2024

Delhi Police Arrests 2 Shooters of Tillu Gang in Rohini

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police nabbed two Haryana-based shooters of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang following a shootout in the Rohini.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police nabbed two Haryana-based shooters of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang following a shootout in the Rohini. | Image: Representational

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police nabbed two Haryana-based shooters of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang following a shootout in the Rohini area, an officer said on Friday.

According to police, both shooters received gunshot wounds in their legs and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They were identified as Narender, 24, of Sonipat and Abhishek, 22, of Panipat.

The arrests were made following a tip-off about the presence of the two shooters in the northwest Delhi area.

"Teams were formed to nab them. When they were asked to surrender, they opened fire at the team. Police also fired back and both received bullet injuries in their legs," the officer said.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 11:42 IST, December 6th 2024

