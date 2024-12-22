Delhi Police Bust Illegal Betting Syndicate on Big Bash League Matches, 10 Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested 10 individuals for running an illegal betting syndicate on the ongoing Big Bash T20 League in Australia, an official confirmed on Sunday.

The syndicate was reportedly operating from an apartment in Karol Bagh, according to officials.

The arrested individuals were identified as Raju Vaishnav, Jagrat Saihni, and Parves Kumar from Delhi, along with Yogesh Taneja, Tarun Khanna, and Harvinder Deol from Agra, and Manish Jain, Kushal, and Gautam Das from Rajasthan, officials said.

Deputy Comissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said they received information about the syndicate led by Raju and his associates operating from Joshi Road in Karol Bagh.

Based on a tip-off, a rain was conducted around 11.30 am on Saturday at a flat on Joshi Road, he said.

The flat had three bedrooms and 10 people, including Raju, and they were found placing bets on laptops and mobile phones during a live match, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the group was betting the seventh T20 match of the Big Bash League 2024-25 between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers, which started at 10.30 am, police said.

During interrogation they revealed that the syndicate operated both online and offline. For online betting, Jagrat had purchased a master ID from a betting website, the officer said.

The DCP said said that the group accepted offline bets by recording them on notepads.

He said that the flat was rented by Raju in his name for Rs 45,000 per month.